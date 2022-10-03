Pablo the goat ‘sings along’ during cathedral service in hilarious viral video

Hilarious footage of a goat singing during an animal blessing service has gone viral with more than two million views.

Pablo the goat sent people into hysterics after he appeared to ‘bleat’ along to the organ music as Worcester Cathedral held a special animal blessing service last week.

The service, filmed and shared on TikTok, will also be broadcast on BBC’s Songs of Praise next month.

“We think Pablo the goat enjoyed the Animal Blessing Service,” a spokesperson for Worcester Cathedral said.

