A university in the US has announced it will offer a course based on the work of Harry Styles.

Students at Texas State will be able to learn about the former One Direction star in a class titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture”.

“Really what the class is, is an opportunity to look at the world in the last 12 years through the lens of Harry Styles,” Louie Valencia, associated professor at the university said.

