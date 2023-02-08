Hogwarts Legacy introduces first transgender character in Harry Potter franchise

The Hogwarts Legacy game has introduced the first transgender character to the Harry Potter franchise.

Created without the involvement of JK Rowling, the story takes place in the Wizarding World.

The character, Sirona, is a barkeep in a tavern in Hogsmeade village.

She is an NPC - non-playable character - that players can interact with.

Sirona does not directly say that she is a transgender woman, but it is implied when she speaks about her former classmates.

“Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard,” she says.

