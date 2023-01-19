Martin Lewis urges travellers to pay for travel insurance when booking holidays

Martin Lewis has urged anyone who will be packing their bags for a trip any time soon to buy travel insurance.

While many holidaymakers tend to avoid paying the extra fee until they're jetting off, the MoneySavingExpert founder has warned against it.

"I need you to understand - travel insurance is not just to protect you when you go away," he told his audience on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

He urged Britons to get their insurance "ASAB - as soon as you book."

This is to give you some comeback if you cannot travel due to illness.

