Coleen Nolan opens up on financial concerns after Loose Women cuts

Coleen Nolan laid out concerns she has "bills to pay" following ITV's cuts to daytime TV, including Loose Women.

The panellist, 60, called changes to the broadcaster's programming "sad" after the show's live audience was axed and its schedule was changed from 52 weeks to 30 weeks a year.

Nolan told the Not My Bagg podcast: "We'll only be on during term time now. So all the holidays will be off. On one hand, you go, 'quite nice time off.' But then on the other hand, you go, 'I’ve still got bills to pay.'"