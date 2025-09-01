Jo Whiley fights back tears as she reveals her husband killed their cat

Jo Whiley fought back tears as she revealed her husband had accidentally killed their cat.

Sharing the news of Simba’s death to Zoe Ball on her latest Dig It podcast episode, the radio DJ became visibly emotional.

She said: “I feel like I haven't been honest about what's going on in my life.

“I just can't talk about it. I was going to, but I'm not going to now.”

“We had a horrible thing happen yesterday.

“We came back from holiday and I got a call from Steve in a complete panic. He had come home, it sounds ridiculous to say, but he had run our cat over. It's really sad.”