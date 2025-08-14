Princess Kate releases special summer video during holiday with family

The Princess of Wales has released a new video where she celebrates the summer season and discusses the importance of creating memories with your loved ones.

In a video posted on Wednesday (13 August), Princess Kate, who is currently holidaying with her family, narrates over a variety of clips showcasing people enjoying the sunny weather, including a family at the beach, friends playing in the park, and gardeners tending to their plants.

“As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present. Embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences.”

It is the second instalment in the royal’s Mother Nature series, which is a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK. She released her Spring episode on 19 May.