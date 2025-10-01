Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking question daughter asked about Tom Parker

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday. For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

Kelsey Parker has revealed that her daughter Aurelia asked why dad Tom Parker “was taking everyone” following the death of her half-brother Phoenix.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast on Wednesday (1 October), the 35-year-old opened up on her grief after the stillbirth of her son in June.

She said that six-year-old Aurelia, who was her firstborn with the late singer, needed an answer, but “the answer I was giving wasn’t good enough”.

Recounting the moment she told her children about the death of their sibling, who she said “was now with daddy”, Aurelia replied: “Why is daddy taking everyone?”