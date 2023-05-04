An exhibition of dresses worn by Diana, Princess of Wales is due to go on public display for the first time in 30 years ahead of the coronation weekend.

Three dresses worn by the late princess are due to go under the hammer at a Los Angeles auction this August, but will first go on display over the summer period in County Kildare, Ireland.

The display is due to open at the Museum Of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware on Friday 5 May and has already garnered interest.

