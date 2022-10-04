Rob Beckett ends up accidentally ‘leading’ Just Stop Oil protest

Rob Beckett has joked that he unintentionally led a climate protest as he walked to work in London.

The comedian said he was on his way to record Celebs Go Dating when he found himself getting among a Just Stop Oil march.

“I’ve got a tracksuit on and Crocs and then I was like, ‘I’m not in the march’... but I was in the march because I was with all the people... I got to the front and then they started filming me and it looked like I was leading the march,” Mr Beckett said.

Sign up to our newsletters.