Lottery winner gives away half of £115 million winnings to charity

A lottery winner who has given away more than half of her £115 million fortune says she is "addicted to giving to others".

Frances Connolly revealed she has already busted the charity budget she agreed for this year with her husband Paddy and has given away what they would have donated up until 2032.

The 55-year-old former social worker landed her fortune by winning the EuroMillions in 2019.

"My first thing is always: Who am I going to help? Who am I going to give to?" Ms Connolly said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.