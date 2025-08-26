The Duchess of Sussex is left in stitches of laughter after cheeky joke from Tan France about her cooking, in a new With Love, Meghan teaser.

In the clip for the newly released second series of the royal’s Netflix show, Meghan can be seen adding flower sprinkles - a product from her Ever After range - to a French toast dish.

The Queer Eye presenter asks Meghan what she had just decorated the plate with, to which she replies: "Flower sprinkles. I love them.”

"Wow, that’s the gayest s** I’ve seen in a long time,” says a deadpan France, as Meghan bursts into laughter.

The new season of With Love, Meghan is released today (26 August).