Meta threatens to shut down Instagram and Facebook in Europe

Meta, the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, has warned it could potentially be forced to shut down its platforms in the EU.

It has stated that “significant” services including Instagram and Facebook might not be available in Europe if privacy regulations tighten, due to it then being unsable to transfer user data to the US.

Meta said: “If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted”, “we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram”.

