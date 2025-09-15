Molly-Mae and Bambi’s sweet mother-daughter moment was interrupted when the toddler listed off people she wants to bite.

In a YouTube vlog posted on Sunday (14 September), the two-year-old and her mother are sitting together when Bambi says: “I’m going to bite someone.”

The 26-year-old discourages her child from this behaviour, and asks Bambi, “What do we use our mouths for?”

When she replies “food”, Hague applauds her and names foods you can eat, before Bambi starts listing names of people she wants to bite.

Last month, the influencer revealed that her daughter was involved in a “biting pandemic” at nursery.