A newborn, born at 38 weeks and weighing 14lb 15oz is believed to be the third-biggest newborn in the UK.

Mum Cherral Mitchell, 31, needed two midwives to help her deliver son Alpha leaving the staff shocked at how heavy he was. The newborn has since been nicknamed Baby Hippo and Butter Bean.

Alpha’s birth was a surprise as Cherral got the contraceptive coil before he was conceived with husband Tyson, 35. Alpha is currently in NICU where he’s being monitored by neonatal nurses.