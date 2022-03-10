Aussie sign language interpreter gets pooped on by owl during news conference

One sign language interpreter received an almighty surprise after an owl pooped on his face and jacket in the middle of a news conference.

Mike Webb was signing in Australian sign language (Auslan) at a news conference in Queensland where premier Annastacia Palaszcuk and deputy premier Steven Miles were speaking.

As Miles answered a question about flood subsidies, the footage shows Webb suddenly being splattered with poop on his face and jacket from an owl off-camera from in the trees above.

