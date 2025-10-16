Paris Fury has revealed what she really thinks of her 16-year-old daughter Venezuela’s engagement.

Venezuela got engaged to her partner Noah Price at her birthday party back in September.

Discussing her thoughts on the engagement when she appeared on This Morning on Thursday (16 October), Paris described her daughter as “mature” before giving her her blessing, stating she had her full support.

She said: “I know she's young but she's found the person she loves and if she’s happy, I will completely support her.”