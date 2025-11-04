Prince William smashes penalty with Brazilian youngsters at iconic stadium

Watch as the Prince of Wales scores a penalty whilst enjoying a kickabout with young Brazilian footballers at an iconic stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Beginning his five-day visit to the country, Prince William visited the Maracana Stadium, which has been home to some of the nation’s most famous football moments.

After meeting youngsters who are learning about the environment and climate change through the sport-based organisation Terra FC, he took a penalty against 14-year-old keeper Pedro Enrique.

He was then mobbed by the young players who all wanted a high five from the prince, before they all posed for a photo.

William makes his first official visit to Brazil this week for both his annual Earthshot Awards on Wednesday (5 November) and COP30, the UN's climate conference.