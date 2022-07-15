This week, we're joined by the brilliant author and actor Rebecca Humphries to discuss her memoir, Why Did You Stay? A memoir about self-worth. The book details what happened after Rebecca's boyfriend was caught kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner and how she later reclaimed the narrative, posting a powerful statement about gaslighting on social media that swiftly went viral.

In this episode, Rebecca talks about how she found her voice, why emotional abuse is so complicated, and the truth about men who call women 'mental'. We also discuss love bombing, female rage, and Rebecca's night out with a disappearing softboi. Enjoy the show.

If you've been affected by any of the issues discussed in this podcast, you can find support at www.womensaid.org.uk

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.