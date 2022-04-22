Robot rats invented to search for survivors at disaster sites

Researchers have developed a rat in the shape of a robot that could soon be used to help search for survivors at disaster sites.

The tiny rescuer, named SQuRo (small-sized quadruped robotic rat), has been created by a team at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China.

The robot’s small size means that it would easily be able to fit through -narrow spaces and navigate a variety of terrains. It can even pick itself back up after being knocked down.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.