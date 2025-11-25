Rosie Jones hits back at ableist trolls with defiant message

Rosie Jones has shared a message to ableists as she reflects on her personal journey of learning to own her disability.

Appearing on Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again? podcast on Monday (24 November), the 35-year-old comedian said she “carried a lot of guilt” during her twenties and would often make excuses “when someone treated me badly”.

Jones, who has cerebral palsy, said now that she is in her thirties, she has a much tougher stance on “ableism and discrimination”.

“That’s on you to educate yourself. Don’t treat me like a lower-class citizen.”