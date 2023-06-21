King and Queen pictured at Royal Ascot as hopes of winning their first race dashed

King Charles III and the Queen were pictured at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, 21 June, as their hopes of winning their first race were dashed by Jimi Hendrix and Sonny Liston – the horses.

The royal couple looked pensive as they watched Frankie Dettori finishing well off the pace riding their thoroughbred Reach For The Moon.

Their chances of Royal Hunt Cup victory were shattered as their horse Circle Of Fire lost in the Queen’s Vase.

Camilla was spotted tugging at Charles’s arm to remind him the horses were off while he was deep in conversation with a guest in the royal box.