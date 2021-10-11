A surfer has shared his terrifying experience of being surrounded by a group of sharks when catching some waves off the coast of Florida .

Eli McDonald was enjoying a surf trip near the Sebastian Inlet when he encountered the predators swimming under his board and all around him.

His fiancee Laura Evans could see the whole thing unfold, but didn’t want to shout out to him out of fear of making the situation worse. She did however manage to take some snaps of the incident, which can be seen in the above video.