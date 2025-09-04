Travis Kelce has revealed that his Taylor Swift garden proposal wasn’t how he originally planned the grand gesture.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason on Wednesday (3 September), the Kansas City Chiefs star shared that he had originally intended to pop the question to Swift in an entirely different location.

“I once thought I would do it on water,” he said, though he was “warned” against it by producer Brandon who got engaged to his partner whilst at sea and “didn’t recommend it”.

Kelce also gave some advice on picking the perfect place to propose to your partner. “Man, you've gotta know your gal or your significant other”, adding: “You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”