Tyson Fury and family in ‘terrifying’ plane scare hours after wedding

Tyson Fury and his family were left “terrified” after their private jet was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing just hours after the boxer renewed his vows to wife Paris.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (13 August), the 37-year-old said he was “totally sh***** himself” when he was told by the captain that there was a problem with one of the wings.

“We've travelled 100 miles on the plane and the captain's come over to me and said, 'we've got to turn this plane around,’” explaining that the wing “wouldn’t fix on the computer”.

Hours earlier, Tyson and Paris got married for the third time in a luxurious ceremony in the south of France, attended only by the couple and their children.