Victoria Beckham reveals a woman must be an ‘a*******’ for her to fall out with them

Victoria Beckham has said that a woman must be an “a******” for her to fall out with them.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s radio show on Sirius XM, Posh declared that she was a “girl’s girl”, saying it would take a lot for her not to get on with a woman.

“Because I love, I love women, you know, and that's part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty,” she added.

Her comments came ahead of Brooklyn Beckham’s claim that his parents have been trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, 26, addressed their long-standing feud in a six-page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night (19 January).