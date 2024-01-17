Independent TV
Guinness World Records call oldest dog title into question
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year.
The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Bobi, a reportedly 31-year-old guard dog, lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa.
He was proclaimed as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February, said to have been born on May 11, 1992.
Bobi died last October.
“While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place,” Guinness World Records said.
