Zoe Ball said she quit her BBC Radio 2 show to be there for her daughter while she sat her GCSEs, but she is "never here."

The broadcaster, 54, left the breakfast show in 2024 after six years to focus on her family.

Speaking to the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, Ball said of her daughter Nelly: "To be honest with you, I gave up work because she was going to do her GCSEs and she's never here. She's out with her mates and I'm like, 'I've given up work for you'."