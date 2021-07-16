This is the emotional moment Chinese parents were reunited with their son who was abducted 24 years ago, aged two and a half.

Police found Guo Xinzhen in central China’s Henan province after identifying him through DNA testing, Chinese state media reported. Authorities arrested two people suspected of kidnapping him in 1997.

Guo’s disappearance from outside his home in the eastern Shandong province sent his father Guo Gangtang on an epic two-decade search for his son, which inspired a 2015 Chinese movie called Lost and Love.