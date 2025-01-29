Firefighters tackled a fire on an Air Busan Airbus plane in South Korea on Tuesday, 28 January, after it went up in flames while preparing for departure from Gimhae International Airport to Hong Kong.

Officials said all 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated and one person with a minor injury was taken to hospital.

The fire service said the blaze began inside the plane.

It comes a month after the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane coming from Bangkok crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency landing, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board.