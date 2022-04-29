Alexanda Kotey: IS terrorist jailed for life over Western hostage murders

A British terrorist from the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as "The Beatles" has been given a life sentence for his role in the murders of Western hostages.

Alexanda Kotey, 38, pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in relation to the murders of US hostages, journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

Mike Haines, the brother of British aid worker David Haines who is also thought to have been killed by the group, called the verdict a "victory for humanity."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.