Musician Andrea Bocelli was awarded one of Argentina's highest decorations before sharing an awkward handshake with president Javier Milei.

The tenor was honoured with the Order of May in the Casa Rosada, the presidential office in Buenos Aires, on Wednesday (19 November).

The ceremony included an awkward interaction when President Milei held out his hand for the blind Italian to shake. The pair also posed alongside a gold-plated chainsaw, which has become a symbol of Javier Milei's government spending cuts.

Mr Bocelli received the decoration in recognition of his influence on contemporary classical music.