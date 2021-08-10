New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in the wake of sexual harassment claims.

The third-term governor's announcement came as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment.

New York lawmakers yesterday announced they will take the next few weeks to review the evidence and hear from experts as the state Assembly prepared to impeach him.

Last week Attorney General Letitia Jame's bombshell report concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

One of his accusers, Brittany Commisso, said the New York Governer "put his hand up her blouse" as she rebutted claims she initiated or welcomed physical contact between them.