A group of Antarctic expeditioners hailing from Australia have celebrated the winter solstice in an unusual way, submerging themselves in sub-zero water for as long as they can.

The ‘midwinter's day’ was marked with researchers at the Casey research outpost cutting out a human sized pool and encouraging the crew to take a freezing dip.

86 researchers belonging to the Australian Antarctic Program are currently based in the area, spaced out between four research stations.

In Australia, swimming during the winter solstice is a time-honoured tradition.