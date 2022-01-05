Anti-vaxxer fighting for life in hospital with Covid urges people to get jabbed

An anti-vaxxer who was left fighting for life in hospital after catching Covid-19 has urged people to get jabbed.

Andrew Pugh, 52, refused to get the vaccine after being taken in by conspiracy theories he read on Facebook but has since told others to not make the “same mistake” he did.

“The wards are full, do the right thing. Your life means more. Don’t be the hero thinking it won’t get you, look at me, lucky to be alive,” he said, recording a video from his bed in Royal Worcestershire Hospital.

“It’s real, get your jabs.”

