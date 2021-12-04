Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' father and stepmother enjoy ice cream while six-year-old starves in the hallway

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' stepmother and father devour ice creams and a McDonald's takeaway while the six-year-old boy starves in the hallway metres away.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were sentenced this week to more than 20 years each for their roles in the death of little Arthur.

Security footage from the couple's Solihull, West Midlands living room captures the pair lounging on the sofa and tucking into ice creams while Arthur is left to stand by himself in the hallway.

Another clip captures Tustin scoffing into two separate boxes of McDonald's while the young boy is left to go hungry.

