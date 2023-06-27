Authorities in Myanmar destroyed more than $446 million (£350m) worth of seized illegal drugs to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day on Monday, police said.

The drug burn came as UN experts warned of increases in the production of opium, heroin and methamphetamine in Myanmar, with exports threatening to expand markets in South and Southeast Asia.

Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict.

The country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer behind Afghanistan.