Passengers lay on ground after Atlanta airport stabbing

Footage shows passengers lying and sitting on the ground at Atlanta’s international airport after a woman allegedly stabbed three people.

Police assigned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport encountered a woman armed with a knife outside of a security checkpoint walking toward the airport’s south terminal at about 4:45pm, police said in a statement on Facebook.

“Officers engaged the female, attempting to talk her into dropping the knife and working to restrict her movement and move travellers from the area,” the statement read.

During the encounter, the woman stabbed another woman and then a police lieutenant as he tried to take her into custody.

Another officer then tackled and disarmed her before arresting her.

Officers later learned the woman had stabbed a man before she entered the facility.