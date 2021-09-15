President Joe Biden touted the United States’ partnerships with the United Kingdom and Australia as the three nations announcing a new military pact, meant in part to counter China’s global influence.

Mr Biden’s remarks came as the three countries announced the AUKUS alliance that will include building a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, as well as projects on cyber warfare, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The president joked about the term on Wednesday amid a trilateral announcement with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “It sounds strange with all these acronyms, but it’s a good one” he joked.