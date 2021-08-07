An 11-month-old girl suffering severe Covid-19 symptoms was flown by helicopter from Houston to a hospital 150 miles away due to a lack of available beds.

The infant was suffering seizures and having trouble breathing after testing positive for coronavirus.

She needed to be intubated, but the hospital she was taken to did not offer paediatric services and due to a severe shortage of paediatric beds in Houston after a spike in Covid cases, five other hospitals in the area were unable to take her.

The girl was instead airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away in Temple.