Mother fights off man trying to kidnap her baby at train station

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby from a stroller at a TRAX station in South Salt Lake last month.

The 56-year-old was taken into custody following the alleged incident, which occurred on 28 July.

Security camera footage shows the mother and her child walking along the station platform when the man enters the frame and approaches them briskly. The woman appears to move away, prompting the man to follow her.

According to the arrest report, the man said to the woman: “Give her to me."