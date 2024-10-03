Moment Bayesian yacht launched distress signal caught on CCTV

This is the moment a red flare distress signal was launched from the fateful Bayesian superyacht.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef.

The footage was shown in a new ITV documentary, The Sinking of a Superyacht: How Safe is Your Voyage, which aired on Thursday (3 October).

It comes ahead of the inquests into the deaths of those who lost their lives in the 19 August tragedy.

Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.