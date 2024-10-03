Moment Bayesian yacht launched distress signal caught on CCTV

Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:13
Moment Bayesian superyacht launched distress signal caught on CCTV
This is the moment a red flare distress signal was launched from the fateful Bayesian superyacht.
British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef.
The footage was shown in a new ITV documentary, The Sinking of a Superyacht: How Safe is Your Voyage, which aired on Thursday (3 October).
It comes ahead of the inquests into the deaths of those who lost their lives in the 19 August tragedy.
Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.
Up next
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:58
Griezmann announces international retirement after glittering career
00:58
Ireland stun WXV1 world champions New Zealand with last-gasp win
00:50
Arteta describes relationship with Man City boss following tension
02:33
Highs and lows of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career as exit confirmed
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:59
Olly Murs fights back tears as he reveals struggle to bond with baby
00:22
Mane course: Two men on horses ride into chip shop
00:26
Mariah Carey makes Christmas music dig in funny video
01:00
First look at Robbie Williams as CGI monkey in Better Man trailer
00:58
Eminem’s daughter reacts after he makes grandfather announcement
00:25
William didn’t attend Paris Olympics over Kate chemotherapy fears
00:26
Mariah Carey makes Christmas music dig in funny video
00:58
Phillip Schofield throws ‘toxic enemies’ names into fire
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32