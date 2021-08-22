A BBC presenter has broken down during live TV as she discusses the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Najia Ghulami appears to fight back tears as she presents a live interview with Afghan photographer Masoud Hosseini.

“I’ve lost my country. The Taliban have taken everything from us. All the work we did over the past 20 yrs to build our civil society is gone,” Hosseini tells her.

Struggling to hold her composure, Ghulami broke down and began to weep.

The BBC Persian presenter was born in Afghanistan to a Herati mother and a Kabuli father before moving to Iran aged three.