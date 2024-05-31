Fiona Bruce steps in as Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan clash in Question Time debate

Fiona Bruce stopped a clash between Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan on Thursday’s (30 May) episode ofQuestion Time.

The Reform UK founder had been questioned on why he wasn’t standing to be an MP in the general election, with an audience member asking if it’s because he had been unsuccessful in the past.

Before Mr Farage could answer, the TalkTV host interrupted with: "You bottled it mate," leading the pair to shout across each other on the panel.

Mr Farage told Mr Morgan he was “not even a TV presenter” before the host stepped in.