Exiled Belarussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was reunited with the Deane family of Roscrea, County Tipperary, who hosted her during childhood summers under the ‘Chernobyl children’ programme.

Her last trip to Ireland was 18 years ago, and it was an emotional reunion as she met Marian Deane and Henry Deane at their home.

Last year’s presidential election in Belarus was widely believed to have been democratically “won” by Ms Tikhanovskaya after the arrest of her husband Sergei, but main opponent President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory and held onto power - which he has had since 1994.