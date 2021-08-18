US President Joe Biden has announced that all staff in nursing homes that serve Medicare and Medicaid patients will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as the US seeks to reduce the number of cases and deaths from this Delta wave of the virus.

The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities across the country, which employ approximately 1.3 million staff who care for around 1.6 million nursing home residents, according to the latest White House data on the sector.