President Biden has said that US troops will remain in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate all US citizens and their aides, even if it means working beyond the planned August 31 withdrawal date.

“We’ve got like 10 to 15,000 Americans in the country right now. Right? And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out,” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Mr Biden. He responded “yes.”

Mr Biden confirmed that up to 15,000 Americans await evacuation as well as 50,000 to 65,000 Afghans and their families.