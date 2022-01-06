Joe Biden slams Trump for ‘web of lies’ that sparked deadly Capitol insurrection

Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump for spreading a “web of lies” that led to the violent insurrection attempt on 6 January 2021.

Hundreds of people - including police officers - were injured as a mob stormed the US Capitol one year ago, in what was one of the darkest days for American democracy.

“Here’s the truth: The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power of principle,” Biden said, attacking Trump.

