Boris Johnson hits out at 'mumbo jumbo' of anti-vaccine campaigners

Boris Johnson has launched an attack on anti-vaxxers spreading “mumbo jumbo” and spouting “complete nonsense” on social media — despite the significant pressures faced by the NHS.

Contrasting the Covid vaccine rollout to some European countries using “coercion” to jab their populations, the prime minister also stressed the government would maintain its “voluntary approach” to inoculation.

As the number of NHS hospital trusts on critical alert level increased to 24 and cases of the Omicron variant spread rapidly, Mr Johnson insisted it would now time for the government to “call out” anti-vax campaigners.

