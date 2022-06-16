The House of Commons erupted with laughter as a Tory minister suggested Boris Johnson “upholds highest standards in public life”.

Following an urgent question on Lord Geidt’s resignation as Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser, SNP MP Carol Monaghan asked if there was “any point in appointing” a new one “for a prime minister with no ethics”.

“Well, of course, the prime minister maintains the highest standards in public life and will continue to do so,” Michael Ellis responded, sparking laughter from those on the benches.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.